Face Coverings Now Required For Customers At ‘Super One Foods’

Super One Foods and its liquor store locations in the Northland will now require face coverings for all customers starting Tuesday, July 14, including children “old enough to walk.”

The announcement was made Monday evening before the city council’s mask mandate ordinance was unanimously passed.

The Hermantown-based company says face coverings must cover the nose and mouth while in-store.

Single-use face masks will be available at the service counter for $1.

Customers who have a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a face covering will be exempt, according to the company.

Any individual who is hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication may also be exempt.