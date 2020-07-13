K1 Sportswear Continues to Serve Sports Community

K1 Sportswear manufactures jerseys across all levels, and even creates specialized jerseys that support charities and other events.

CLOQUET, Minn. – K1 Sportswear has been a staple in Cloquet since 1987 and has now grown into a popular name across the country.

“We’re the largest hockey jersey manufacturer in the country based right here in Cloquet. But we don’t just do hockey. We do baseball, we do softball, we do lacrosse. We do a full line of apparel. We do hoodies, tee shirts, long sleeve shirts, short sleeve shirts, shorts, track pants,” K1 Sportswear owner Tony Fisher said.

“We had the Minnesota State High School hockey tournament and the class A championship was between Mahtomedi and Hermantown, both teams were wearing K1 jerseys,” Fisher said.

K1 Sportswear does all of the work in house, like cutting, sewing and dying the fabric, giving customers the opportunity to really get what they want.

“It’s a really unique skillset and that’s something that differentiates K1 from the majority of our competitors is that the skillset that we have for fully cut and sew, sublimated, with twill, any design you want is done right here,” Fisher added.

And doing all of the manufacturing at the warehouse lets the workers see the jerseys come to life.

“They’re going to be on hockey players flying around the ice and blowing in the wind and being at that competitive level. So that’s really exciting for me to know that our jerseys are something that actually get put on athletes and they come to life at arenas all over the country,” Fisher said.

K1 Sportswear loves being able to get anyone around the country they jerseys they need but has the most pride in serving the community that they’ve grown to love in Cloquet.

“When I bought this business almost four years ago, one of the first questions they asked was are we going to move the company and I said absolutely not. One of our biggest assets is our location here in Cloquet and our number one asset is the team that we have and we have no plans of going anywhere,” Fisher said.