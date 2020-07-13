LSC Weighs Options for International Students

LSC Is providing online, on-campus and hybrid options for all students to take part in, which provides flexibility for students who need to take on-campus courses in order to stay in the country.

DULUTH, Minn. – LSC Is providing online, on-campus, and hybrid options for all students to take part in, which provides flexibility for students who need to take on-campus courses in order to stay in the country.

It should be noted, the college has received permission from the CDC, the Minnesota Department of Health, and the governor to start on-campus classes in the fall.

“We’re doing everything we can, not just for international students but all of our students just to give them additional options,” said Daniel Fanning, the vice president of institutional advancement and external relations. “To make it as flexible as possible, to be able to adjust accordingly depending on what happens with COVID as we go forward.”

LSC had about 25 to 30 international students in past years and the number of enrolled foreign students has been rising.