No Injuries Reported in Morgan Park Multi-Unit Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department says multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire Monday morning just before 10:00 a.m. in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

According to reports, the caller stated there was an explosion and people were possibly trapped inside the multi-residential building.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, at 917 N. 88th Avenue West, a large fire was found in the back of the six-plex building.

Authorities say everyone was able to make it out of the building safely.

Crews on scene searched all units and found the fire had made it to three of the six units before being put out.

No injuries were reported in the fire and damage is estimated at $200,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.