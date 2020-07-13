Tax Deadline Nears

DULUTH, Minn. – The income tax deadline is almost here.

After being extended for three months, Northlanders now only have until Wednesday to file to avoid interest and penalties.

One local tax expert says about 80% to 90% of people have turned in their taxes so far, but some obstacles have stood in the way.

“It made it a little more difficult to meet with people,” said Bradley Mickelson, the president of Duluth CPA. “And people are more reluctant to come in.”

Mickelson says that because of COVID-19, he limited meetings to 15 minutes so that people can drop off their returns at his office. He also uses online and phone methods to communicate.