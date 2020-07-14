Adult Day Centers Reopen in Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. – Adult day centers in Minnesota have now been given the green light to reopen. and return to servicing those with disabilities.

Many of those utilizing those services have not been able to participate since March due to the pandemic.

Choice Unlimited, in Duluth, is a community-based day program for people with disabilities.

The organization provides a variety of services including employment support and life enrichment programming.

In the middle of the pandemic, the group connected with the people they serve through remote services.

The executive director says now allowing in-person interaction is a key factor.

“I appreciate this movement forward to get people back to life as normal or somewhat normal. We all are doing this throughout this pandemic. We are trying to get those bits and pieces of normalcy back in our world and it’s no different for individuals with disabilities,” said Kristie Buchman.

Choice Unlimited has also implemented a few safety protocols including getting your temperature checked before entering the building and they must wear a mask.