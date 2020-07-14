Construction Continues on Future Burger King on London Road

DULUTH, Minn. – Construction continues this week on Duluth’s newest Burger King which will be located on London Road.

Back in September, the Wendy’s that was there and the one in Cloquet both permanently closed, with Burger Kings going in both locations.

There is also a sign in front, saying the new Burger King location is hiring. There is no exact date on when the fast food restaurant will open, but it is expected to be ready later this year.