Duluth Mask Ordinance Creates Difference Of Opinions

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth is now being added to a growing list of cities in Minnesota mandating everyone to wear masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Duluth City Council passed an ordinance on Monday requiring face coverings in indoor public places.

This new change is stirring up a difference of opinions from members of the community.

Effective immediately, no one is supposed to enter any indoor public spaces like retail stores in Duluth without wearing a mask.

This mandate also applies to riders on Duluth Transit Authority buses.

Under the guidelines, masks must also be worn in bars and restaurants except when eating or drinking

Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman said, “It would be a poor outcome, in my opinion, to wait until it gets bad to do something we could do now to prevent that.”

The Blue Heron Trading Company is one of many businesses in Duluth which already required the use of face masks, as part of their reopening plan.

The owner says the decision to implement a citywide mask requirement was crucial.

“It makes me proud. I am proud of what they did and I am glad that they did it just for the safety of the whole community, my staff, customers. What science is telling us is it works to slow the progress of the virus,” said Jane Jenkins, owner of Blue Heron Trading Company.

Several recent studies suggest mandatory mask requirements are helping cities with these rules prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases.

Although, not everyone agrees there is enough evidence to back up the need to wear masks as a way to keep people healthy during the pandemic.

“I have a hard time accepting the numbers being reported because if you take a look at the science behind the testing these have been known to have false positives and negatives so how can we be sure,” said Russell Sackett.

The Duluth City Council wants everyone to take the ordinance seriously, and violating it can come with consequences.

Businesses found not in compliance could be given a ticket, but councilor Forsman says the city’s goal is not to give out mass citations.

It’s more about educating and gaining full cooperation from the community.

Individuals who refuse to cover their faces indoors could be cited for trespassing.