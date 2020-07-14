Duluth School District Provides Families, Staff With Fall Planning Survey

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth School District is asking families with children in Duluth Public Schools, as well as staff, to take part in a planning survey as they continue to weigh options for fall.

“While we’re working with three scenarios provided by the state, it’s also important for us to understand the needs of our families and staff,” said John Magas, Superintendent. “This week we’re sharing family and staff surveys to understand the questions, concerns, needs, and thoughts about starting school in the fall. Family and staff feedback is vital.”

Minnesota Health and Education officials have asked schools to plan for three different scenarios in the fall; in-person learning, hybrid learning, and distance learning.

District officials say they will be provided with more direction from Minnesota Health and Education officials the week of July 27.

“Despite many unknowns, we do know that learning will look different for students, staff, and families in the fall,” said Magas. “We are committed to balancing safety and learning needs for everyone and will share details as soon as they are available. We appreciate the patience and support of families and staff in this effort.”

To take the online survey you can click here.

Hard copy surveys with self-addressed stamped envelopes are available at the following locations: