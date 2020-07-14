Former UWS Basketball Standout, Duluth Native Eva Reinertsen Nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year Award

She was a three-time All-Conference selection in her time with the Yellowjackets while recording a 4.0 GPA in social work.

DULUTH, Minn. – Each year, the NCAA recognized female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership. 220 nominees came from Division III including a Duluth native.

Former UWS basketball standout Eva Reinertsen is a UMAC nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year award. She was a three-time All-Conference selection in her time with the Yellowjackets while recording a 4.0 GPA in social work.

“It’s very crazy to think that there is something like this. I think it’s really special that they do this and that they recognize female athletes. It’s a very neat honor and I’m very proud,” Reinertsen said.

Reinertsen makes the list representing both UWS and the city of Duluth, a distinction she is also very proud of.

“Not a lot of people know about UWS outside of the area. I just think for them to be receiving that recognition and also Duluth, I love this city. I’ve lived here my whole life. I’m very proud to be from here. To have both the school and the area receive that recognition is something that it deserves and I’m proud to be a part of that,” said Reinertsen.

The UMAC will announce in the next few weeks who the conference’s nomination for the award will be. Last year, they picked UWS volleyball standout Emily VerWay. Then the selection committee will choose the top 10 in each division. The winner will announced on November 1st.