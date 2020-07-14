Gov. Evers Gives COVID-19 Update Amid Increase in Cases

MADISON, Wis.– Tuesday, Wisconsin broke its own record for confirmed new COVID-19 cases for four out of six days, with 964 confirmed new cases.

Governor Evers said more than 650,000 tests have been completed in the state so far. But state health officials said it’s not just more testing causing case numbers to rise, but that the public continues to spread it around to each other.

The governor added that the state will spread out $200 million from the cares act to Wisconsin cities struggling financially right now.

“We need everyone to continue doing their part by staying safer at home whenever possible,” said Evers. “Practicing social distancing and wearing a face mask whenever they go out in public.”

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s small businesses relief grant has also received almost 31,000 applications.