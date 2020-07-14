Head of Lakes Fair Still Happening with Extra Safety Precautions, Modified Activities

Along with hand sanitizing stations and staff monitoring people for social distancing, certain rides will not be there.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Setup is underway for the only fair that seems to still be moving forward in the Northland — and perhaps the only event of the summer. The Head of the Lakes Fair on Tower Avenue is set to happen, open to the public next Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Organizers say they are confident working with county health officials to make the fair happen.

“We have a solid plan in place with the Health Department and so if the Health Department didn’t think we could have it on safe then we’d be shut down,” said Fair Director Daniel Litchke. “And so as long as we can follow our safety standards and safety protocols I think we’ll be fine.”

Those safety standards and protocols include dozens of hand sanitizing stations and several hand-washing stations throughout the Fairgrounds. Masks will be highly encouraged and offered for sale at the gate, but not required in the large outdoor space.

Staff have also been hired throughout the grounds to make sure people are social distancing.

Rides where you are strapped down and enclosed in close proximity with others won’t be available.

“All the other rides that you can social distant on, make sure that there’s space between people and everything, those rides will be here,” Litchke said. “They’ll also be fogged and sanitized between uses to help keep the germs down,” said the Vice President Director, Dustin Soyring.

This is the first year young Litchke and Soyring will be heading Head of the Lakes.

“I wanted the opportunity because I just graduated from U-W Superior and in business so I thought what a perfect opportunity for me to use my college degree and also keep the family ties with the fairgrounds,” Litchke said. They both have been showing animals at the fair since they were kids.

They say they wanted to bring it back to its former glory.

“Over the past several years I feel like it did not reach its full potential and I’m hoping that me and Daniel can make it reach that and get people excited to go to the fair again,” said Soyring.

Giving families something to be excited for is the main reason the pair says that they are fixing up the fair.

“We were just looking to give family something to do this summer with most of the stuff being canceled we were looking to hopefully create a safe environment where family can come to have fun and be outside, enjoy the nice weather and see some carnival,” Soyring said.

But they say while doing that, they want to make absolutely sure everyone is safe. “We are taking this just as seriously as everybody else and we will, we think we can provide you guys a safe, fair this year,” said Litchke.