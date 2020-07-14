Jeff Laspi Named New Head Coach of Proctor Boys Hockey Team

Laspi has been coaching various sports since 2002, most recently a six-year stint as an assistant with the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team.

He takes over for Dan Stauber, who stepped down this past season. Laspi has been coaching various sports since 2002, most recently a six-year stint as an assistant with the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team alongside longtime Mirage coach Glen Gilderman. In that time, Laspi was part of four section championships.