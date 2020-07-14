Lightning Strikes Home Overnight

DULUTH, Minn. – A lightning strike is to blame for a three-story home fire on the 5,000 block of Lakeview Drive in Lakewood Township.

Residents reported the house was struck by lightning around 1:20 a.m.

The fire resulted in smoke damage, heavy water damage, and a portion of the roof was burned.

All residents were able to exit the house safely.

No injuries were reported.

The total cost of the damage has not yet been determined.

 

 

