Lightning Strikes Home Overnight
DULUTH, Minn. – A lightning strike is to blame for a three-story home fire on the 5,000 block of Lakeview Drive in Lakewood Township.
Residents reported the house was struck by lightning around 1:20 a.m.
The fire resulted in smoke damage, heavy water damage, and a portion of the roof was burned.
All residents were able to exit the house safely.
No injuries were reported.
The total cost of the damage has not yet been determined.