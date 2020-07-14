New Equipment for Superior Fire Department

DULUTH, Minn. – Firefighters use all kinds of equipment to help them put out fires, and they now have one more piece of gear they can use to help during dire situations.

It’s called a TIC, also known as a thermal imaging camera. The camera gives the direct temperature reading of people or animals in a smoky space where the naked eye wouldn’t be able to do so.

The department did have one of these cameras before but it was destroyed in a fatal house fire back in February.

Staff from the department say that without it, their job has become even more difficult.

“And the advantage of it is it allows us to see in a smoky environment,” said Scott Gordon, the fire chief for the Superior Fire Department. “In an environment where you might not otherwise see anything, you can, in essence, see everything.”

The department applied for a grant through the National Bank of Commerce to help get the camera. The bank then fast-tracked the award and donated $8,000 in order for the fire department to purchase the TIC.

“Can’t thank NBC enough,” said Gordon. “These public-private partnerships that we’ve been able to form have made us a much safer and a much better fire department.”

This TIC will most likely be on a frontline firetruck for the next ten years and the TIC will go on an estimated 40,000 calls.