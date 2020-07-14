Super One Requires Mask Use

DULUTH, Minn. – Super One grocery stores across the region are now requiring guests to wear masks in their facilities including in liquor stores.

Store leadership says it’s not only important for the guests, but it’s also for the safety of its employees.

“It means a lot actually,” said Todd Nelson, the store manager for one of the Duluth Super Ones. “We’ve been wearing the masks, it’s been mandatory for our employees to wear masks for a couple of months now and this just makes it doubly more effective.”

Children old enough to walk are also required to wear a face mask unless they are being carried or seated in a cart. Customers who have a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a face covering will also be exempt.

Single-use face masks will be available for one dollar at the service counters at the store locations.