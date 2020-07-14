Two Arrested Following Stolen Vehicle Pursuit in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Two male suspects were arrested Monday night after crashing a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Maple Grove Road and Steber Road.

According to the Hermantown Police Department, officers responded to the Hermantown Walmart on reports of a male shoplifter around 6:15 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they learned that the male shoplifter left Walmart in a stolen vehicle with another male.

Hermantown police pursued the vehicle which fled at a high rate of speed, but police say they terminated the pursuit near the Volkswagon dealership due to public safety.

Shortly after, authorities say the male suspects crashed the stolen vehicle into a utility box at the intersection of Maple Grove Road and Stebner Road and fled into a wooded area on foot.

The suspects were located with the help of residents in the area and K-9 Jack.

Both suspects were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries from the crash where it was found that they were under the influence of heroin.

The suspects are facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal damage to property, fleeing in a motor vehicle, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, and reckless driving.