UMD Men’s Hockey Postpones 2020 Ice Breaker Tournament

DULUTH, Minn. – Sports schedules have been turned upside down thanks to the pandemic. This week, the UMD men’s hockey team will put out an updated version of their upcoming schedule and we already know one big change that is coming.

The 2020 Ice Breaker Tournament, which was scheduled for October 9th and 10th, will be postponed to next season. According to UMD athletic director Josh Berlo said in a statement that ultimately, the health and well-being of the players, staff, coaches, campus and community led them to this decision.

The tentative dates are now October 15th and 16th of 2021. Providence College and Minnesota State-Mankato still plan to take part next year. But due to a scheduling conflict, the University of Minnesota men’s hockey team will not participate in the event.

For information on tickets, contact the UMD ticket office. The Bulldogs last hosted an Ice Breaker Tournament back in 2017.