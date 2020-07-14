Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Tuesday, July 14

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 43,170 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday morning and 6 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,510 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 777,614 tests have been completed to date.

There are 37,749 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 4,452 patients have required hospitalization and 236 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 236 patients, 107 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 96

Cook: 1

Itasca: 76 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 24 – 1 death

Lake: 9

St. Louis: 241 – 16 deaths

Ashland: 8

Bayfield: 7 – 1 death

Douglas: 61

Iron: 17 – 1 death

Sawyer: 15

Gogebic: 12 – 1 death

As of Tuesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 36,942 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 820 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

