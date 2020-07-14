Virtual Career Fair Being Hosted This Week

DULUTH, Minn. – As the pandemic continues, many career fairs are going virtual.

Duluth’s Career Force will hold one through Zoom on Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. There is no limit to how many participants are involved in the fair.

This fair will give individuals who are currently unemployed the opportunity to explore a wide array of jobs that are available, specifically for those who are thinking about a career in healthcare.

Organizers say it’s a great chance for people to connect since the fair is so accessible.

“What are those things you always wondered about working in healthcare or maybe just asking an employer directly and never having the opportunity to, this is a great time to bring those questions,” said Betsy Hill, a career counselor for Workforce Development.

