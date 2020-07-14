Wisconsin Hits Record High in Virus Cases as Spike Continues

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has broken a record for confirmed new COVID-19 cases for the fourth out of six days.

Gov. Tony Evers and state health leaders on Tuesday implored people to wear masks and take precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The state Department of Health Services reported 964 confirmed new cases Tuesday, breaking a previous high of 926 cases on Saturday.

Evers says he anticipates that K-12 schools will reopen in September, despite the recent spike in cases.

He largely discounted a Republican proposal to tap federal money to pay state unemployment claims as a “political stunt.”