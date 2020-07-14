Wisconsin Youth Employment Down During Pandemic

ASHLAND, Wis.– With the unemployment rate at 12 percent in Wisconsin, area workforce leaders are pushing for more businesses to hire young people ages 15-19.

The youth unemployment rate right now is at 32 percent. Experts say that number has been going up over the years but has grown during the pandemic.

They say getting into the workforce early can develop professional skills and job experience that can benefit teens for the rest of their lives.

“We would like to see businesses open their doors to hire youth. Train them in, take them in, and we would like to see youth be willing to maybe go get some experience or explore some of those other options,” said Mari Kay-Nabozny, CEO of the Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board.

They also say a good way to get started is by finding state and local job programs.