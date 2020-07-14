With Superior Mask Mandate on Horizon, Business Owners Prepare for its Passage

Some retail businesses like Annie's Attic already recommend masks, so making it a city-wide requirement will take some stress of enforcement, owner says.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Across the bridge in Superior, businesses are preparing for a city wide mask mandate that could take effect July 27th, if the City Council approves a proposed ordinance at next week’s council meeting.

All signs show it will be passed for indoor public places, as only Councilor Keith Kern, a bar owner himself, voted against moving forward with a potential mandate at Monday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

Some small retail businesses, like Annie’s Attic on Belknap Street, already recommend masks inside.

“People think it’s something that we’re just trying to be mean or trying to control them and we’re not,” said Owner Diane Matic. “We all have families that we’re going home to.”

Matic said while people have still come in without masks despite her sign recommending they wear them, a city-wide requirement would make it easier to enforce.

“If they pass it, it’ll take a lot of stress off the businesses because then it’s out of our hands,” she said. “We’re just trying to survive as a business.”

If the ordinance passes next Tuesday, businesses that don’t follow the mandate won’t face any fines, bu they will face challenges with the city when it comes to issues like licenses and grants in the future.