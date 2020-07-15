75-Year-Old Dies After Crashing UTV Into Creek

TOWNSHIP OF TRIPP, Wis. — A 75-year-old man died after crashing his UTV into a creek in the Township of Tripp, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s unclear how long he was there, but first responders received a call shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday about the crash near Range Line Road.

When they arrived on scene, they found the man dead inside his UTV in the water.

Tracks from the vehicle showed that the driver may have veered off the road and into the creek.

His identity hasn’t been released while authorities notify his family, but he is from the Iron River area.

The crash will be investigated.