Bayfield County to Hold Fair Contests Virtually

IRON RIVER, Wis.– While the games, rides and food stands at the Bayfield County Fair won’t be taking place this year, organizers introduced a way for farmers and 4-H kids to showcase their animals virtually.

All competitors will have to do is take pictures or a video of their entries online or through their app, ShoWorks Passport.

There will also be no entry fee this year and exhibits can still earn a premium but each person is only allowed 12 entries. County officials wanted to give participants who have been working for months a chance to still be in the fair.

“People love the fair,” said Bayfield County Tourism Director Mary Motiff. “They look forward to the fair so much and even though it’s going to be a different experience, they are still excited to be able to have their entries judged and see if they win that blue ribbon.”

The Bayfield County Fair runs from August 6-9. There will also be doing an open livestock market sale virtually following the contests.