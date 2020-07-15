Census Responses Needed

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite the pandemic, the census count is continuing in the Northland.

Duluth currently has an overall response rate that is just below the state average. Each community receives so much funding because of the responses of the census, providing funding for places like hospitals and playgrounds.

City leaders say it’s about reaching people by any means necessary.

“We really are trying everything possible to reach out to people whether it’s by email or by calling people, really by word of mouth,” said Kate Van Daele, the public information officer for the City of Duluth.

City leadership says the areas lacking in responses the most in the city are Lincoln Park and the East Hillside and Central Hillside neighborhoods.