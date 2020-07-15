Classic, Custom Cars on Display at Airport Auto Sales Car Show

Hundreds of car owners showed off their machines.

DULUTH, Minn,- Classic cars were on display in Duluth at Airport Auto Sale’s annual Wednesday Nighter Car Show.

For about 14 years the used car and truck dealer has had hundreds of hot rods, vintage and custom car owners from across the Northland in their lot to show off their machines.

According to organizers, the variety of vehicles on display each year is every car enthusiast’s dream.

“Once a year we do our thing here and we usually get plenty of hot rods and people cars and just fun old cars this is what it’s all about,” said Airport Auto Sales owner Don Chesney. “It’s just fun. I’m 80 years old but this, I’m still a kid here.”

While the pandemic brought down attendance a bit this year, there were still over a hundred cars in attendance.