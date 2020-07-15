CSS Ski Team Starts Fundraiser for Duluth Chapter of NAACP

The team says they were motivated to help out, despite coming from a sport that has little to no diversity.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been nearly two months since the death of George Floyd sparked protests across the world, including right here in the Northland. One local team was moved so much by the protests that they want to give back to the cause.

The St. Scholastica ski team started a fundraiser to benefit the Duluth branch of the NAACP. The team says they were motivated to help out, despite coming from a sport that has little to no diversity. And so far, they’ve raised over 1,000 dollars in less than a week.

“As athletes, we can’t just snap our fingers and hope that our sport becomes less privileged or just make it become less white and privileged overnight. We really just wanted to make sure that people knew and that we could use our voice for good,” Sam Benzing said.

“We wanted to somehow relate what we do to our fundraising effort. And so we just decided the best way to do that was for every dollar donated to our campaign, we’ll train a mile, whether that’s rollerskiing, biking or running. That way it fits more of what we do every day and we can make it personalized and stand out from other great fundraisers that are doing great work,” said Bjorn Larson.

Head coach Maria Stuber added that she is very proud of her team and their compassion for others and desire to make a difference in the community. If you would like to donate, click here.