Duluthian Starts Virtual Curling Program

Open registration is currently available with the programs kicking off in the first week of August.

DULUTH, Minn.-It’s never too early to talk about curling in the Northland and one Duluthian is helping junior curlers do just that.

2022 Olympic hopeful Korey Dropkin has been curling almost his entire life and has now begun putting on his own virtual clinic.

The program provides an opportunity for curlers to connect with others their age around the U.S especially for those who can’t find good competition.

“Whether that being there’s not enough curlers in there curling program, there local curling program or maybe they have friends that already have teammates and kind of a complete squad. So this is kind of one: keeping them engaged and connected. And two: hopefully helping them form new teams moving forward,” KD’s Club Host & Creator, Korey Dropkin says.

For more information on how to sign up, click here: KD’s Club