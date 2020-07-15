Essentia Health Moving Mobile COVID-19 Testing Site

DULUTH, Minn. – Essentia Health will be moving their mobile COVID-19 testing site to the former Sears building at the Miller Hill Mall on Thursday.

Essentia says the move is being made to better accommodate an influx in traffic and testing at the current West Duluth location.

The hospital says the hours of operation at the new site will be from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Drive-through testing will be performed in a garage at the Sears location and patients will still need to provide a medical order to be tested.

