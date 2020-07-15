Governor Walz Holding Off on State Mask Mandate

ST. PAUL, Minn.– COVID-19 cases continue to increase around the country. Now, 20 states, including Michigan and Illinois, have made wearing masks mandatory.

In Minnesota, many cities around the state like Duluth, have put up their own mask mandates.

Since the pandemic began in mid-March, Governor Walz has always been in discussions with state leaders on a mask mandate in an effort to have a streamlined approach to slow the spread of COVID-19.

No plans have been put forward for a mask mandate. Walz and other state leaders are trying to get more Minnesotans to wear one without action from the state.

The governor said Minnesotans need to be doing a better job wearing masks in public with most cases in the state coming from bars, restaurants and other indoor facilities.

The case positivity rate is currently around 5 percent in Minnesota. Walz says now more than ever Minnesotans should be masking up when they’re in public with people less worried to go out because of the low number of cases.

Some healthcare leaders and businesses across the state are in favor of a requirement to help keep businesses open and the curve low.

“I think wearing masks alleviates the need to do many of the other mitigations we were doing and you still are able to get the economic activity and lower the positivity rate,” said Walz.

With a second special session going on in St. Paul, the governor says he hopes changes like a mask mandate come from the legislature first but he may take action himself, if they don’t.

“I certainly don’t enjoy that these decisions have to be made through executive orders or be made through the executive branch alone,” said Walz. “I think there are really smart people who are in touch with their communities who should be doing this in the legislature.”

During the second special session, Governor Walz hopes the state legislature will come to terms on a bonding bill and police reform.