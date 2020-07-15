Hucklebeary Introduces Shop-by Appointment

DULUTH, Minn. – One local retailer is taking a unique approach when it comes to having shoppers indoors.

Hucklebeary, located on the 100 block of East Superior Street, is now taking appointments for guests to shop, which includes items like stickers, jewelry, and journals.

The owners say they are doing the appointments to meet the needs of customers who want to shop in-person, but to also give them a clean and safe space.

“They are so happy to come in and touch things and look around and shop,” said Emily Ekstrom, the owner of Hucklebeary. “And I am so appreciative that people are coming and still want to come in to do that.”

You can book a 30-minute appointment and you can also take advantage of Hucklebeary’s curbside pickup options.