Johns Hopkins Center for American Indian Health Sending COVID Care Packages to Northland Tribal Communities

Researchers at the Great Lakes Hub in Duluth say the care packages are short term solutions, while they work to address lack of public health care in tribal communities.

DULUTH, Minn.- As the pandemic continues to rip through communities throughout the Northland, the Johns Hopkins Center for American Indian Health Great Lakes Hub in Duluth is providing aid to the indigenous communities effected by the virus.

The Center has sent out about 100 care packages with food supplies, and about 100 what they call Holistic Wellness Boxes with items like cloth masks and culturally relevant mental health resources, including a children’s book about handling the Coronavirus in a tribal community.

Researchers said indigenous communities across the country are getting hit hard by the pandemic due to a lack of public healthcare, so these care packages are just a small step to addressing the larger issues.

“These are really short term solutions,” said Research Associate Kevalin Aulandez. “We recognize that for our office what is required is really a long term approach to remedying health inequities with tribal communities.”

The care packages are going to the 11 tribal communities the Great Lakes Hub serves in the Northland and Canada. “We’re having to distribute these resources because needs are so urgent but really long term looking at how do we replace charity with justice.”

The center is preparing to send out another 40 to 60 Holistic Wellness Boxes. You can find out what to and how to donate, and find other COVID-19 materials and resources for tribal communities on the Center’s website.