New Childcare Center Opens in Duluth

Hope for Kids is located in Hope United Methodist Church on St. Marie Street

DULUTH, Minn. – A new childcare center is now open in Duluth. It’s hoping to offer an in-demand service to families during the pandemic.

“Hope for Kids” is located in Hope United Methodist Church on St. Marie Street near UMD.

There are only about 10 kids registered there now, but the center is looking for more children ages six months to five years to fill its capacity of 63.

Executive Director Marcia Demeo-Morse tells us the infant room is pretty full, but there is a lot of available space in the toddler and preschool programs.

“Families are going to enjoy another option. It’s a good time to make a move if they’re looking for something different, and we’re centrally located, so we’re on our way to work or school or the mall or wherever folks are going,” said Demeo-Morse.

Hope for Kids is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m.