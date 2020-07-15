Northland Physicians Encourage Vaccinations and Physicals for Kids

DULUTH, Minn. – With the plans for the next school year still uncertain, local doctors still want to remind parents and their kids to get their immunizations and physicals before the fall.

In May of this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report stating that routine pediatric vaccinations have dropped because of the pandemic. The CDC also reported that when compared to a year ago, there has been a 70% decrease in measles vaccine doses given to children in Minnesota.

Local doctors say a big reason for that is the fear of coming into a hospital.

“Definitely seeing as people are trying to isolate that they’re not as interested in coming into the clinic, and exposing themselves,” said Dr. Kevin Morgan, a pediatrician at St. Luke’s.

Doctors at St. Luke’s added that it’s important to come into the clinic to get your routine vaccinations and physicals to prevent other health concerns from coming up, including tetanus, meningitis, and HPV.

“The importance is that if once we get through this pandemic, which we will, we don’t want to be met with other pandemics from vaccine-preventable illnesses,” said Dr. Morgan.

Local physicians say that you don’t have to be scared to come to the hospital during this time. There are temperature checks and providers wear face masks and shields while each room gets wiped down and sterilized after each use. There are also masks available at the hospital when you check-in if you don’t have one readily at hand.