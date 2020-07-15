Two Seriously Injured in Silver Township House Explosion, Fire

1/2

2/2

SILVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says two women were seriously injured in a home explosion and fire in Silver Township Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 8:53 p.m. at 4080 Korhonen Road.

Authorities say initial reports indicated that a 75-year-old woman had been injured and another 52-year-old woman was trapped in the basement.

The 52-year-old woman was able to get out of the basement before the Kettle River Fire Department arrived on the scene.

Both women suffered serious injuries and were transported to Mercy Hospital in Moose Lake and later airlifted to Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth.

The current condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

The 52-year-old woman told authorities that the explosion occurred when she turned on the furnace inside the home.

The cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office.