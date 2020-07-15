Two Women Are In The Hospital After Their Home Exploded In Kettle River

"Everybody in town could hear the explosion and some people could even feel it," said Kyle Riel, fire chief of Kettle River Volunteer Fire Department.

KETTLE RIVER, Minn. – Two Kettle River women are being hospitalized with serious injuries after their home exploded and burned.

The home that used to stand here on Korhonen Road in Kettle River no longer exists because of an explosion after those who lived her were simply trying to warm it up on a chilly night.

“It was like some of the movies you might see. It was total destruction. I couldn’t believe it,” said William Backstrom, who lives down the road.

A little before 9 p.m. Tuesday night, an explosion rocked the small town.

According to neighbors, a 75-year-old woman and her 52-year-old daughter living in the home had just returned from a day out.

It is believed one of the ladies tried warming up the house using the thermostat. That’s when the furnace ignited causing the home to explode.

“I figured it was something other than somebody trying to blow something up. I walked to the end of my driveway and I could hear people talking. I walked a little further where I saw smoke,” said Backtrom.

Concerned neighbor, Backstrom sprinted to the scene only to find the son searching for his mother and sister.

The 75-year-old woman was found lying in the backyard following the explosion.

Reports show her 52-year-old daughter was trapped in the basement, but managed to escape before the kettle river fire department arrived.

“Thankfully we only have some injuries but to no fatalities,” said Chief Riel. “You can replace things but not people. that is the important thing to take away from this. nobody lost their lives.”

fox 21 did get a chance to speak with the son, but he declined to comment on camera.

Fortunately, he says both his mother and sister are in stable condition

Authorities are still investigating the reason why the furnace may have exploded.

We will have more details as they become available.