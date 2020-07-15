USA Luge Recruiting Tour Coming to Duluth

The event is looking for kids ages 9 to 13 with no prior experience with luge.

DULUTH, Minn. – The White Castle USA Luge Slider Search will begin its national search for talent in Duluth on July 25th and 26th. It’s open to kids ages 9 to 13 as the events helps USA Luge find 60 to 80% of their Olympic teams every year.

“The nice thing about the slider search is that is allows us to really go literally around the country and look for kids. That’s the beauty of this program. It can pluck a kid from anywhere in the country and turn that kid into hopefully an Olympic medalist,” said marketing director Gordy Sheer.

The event is looking for kids with no prior experience with luge. And this year’s program is focused on prioritizing social distancing and safety.

“If you were to come to one of these events and spend five minutes, you can see the kids who are having a good time with it and get it. And then you can see that there are other kids who are struggling with it a little bit to just figure it out. But the nice thing is that it’s a really great event and it’s free. At the very least, you come and you get a free t-shirt and you have a great time,” Sheer said.

The clinic will take place on Junction Avenue from East Niagra to West College. To sign up, click here.