Watch Live: Floyd Family Sues Minneapolis Officers Charged in his Death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for George Floyd’s family have filed a lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the four police officers charged in his death.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Minnesota alleges that the officers violated Floyd’s rights when they restrained him and that the city allowed a culture of excessive force, racism and impunity to flourish in its police force.

“This complaint shows what we have said all along, that Mr. Floyd died because the weight of the entire Minneapolis Police Department was on his neck,” Crump said in a statement. “The City of Minneapolis has a history of policies, procedures, and deliberate indifference that violates the rights of arrestees, particularly Black men, and highlights the need for officer training and discipline.”

Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin and the three other officers face criminal charges.