2 Cases of COVID-19 Found in Silver Bay Veterans Home

SILVER BAY, Minn.– The Silver Bay Veterans Home is dealing with two positive COVID-19 cases in its building.

Those cases involve two staff members. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs is helping officials at the senior living facility. They don’t suspect there are any other positive cases there. Anybody who shows any symptoms are being tested as a precaution.

“We’re taking everybody’s temperature and asking them the required questions,” said Douglas Hughes, Deputy Commissioner of Healthcare for the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs. “We really are diligent on what we do because we’ve dealt with an outbreak and we don’t want to deal with another one.”

Officials aren’t conducting a mass testing at the facility but that could change if more residents and staff experience COVID-19 symptoms.