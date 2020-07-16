A Unanimous Vote For Mask Wearing In Cloquet Could Be a Longshot

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet City Council is expected to vote on Tuesday on a proposal that could force everyone to use face coverings while indoors.

The possible new rule could be shot down as some council members do not agree with implementing the proposed ordinance.

Duluth is the latest Northland community to move forward with a face covering requirement.

Carlton County also took up a discussion on this issue, but it ultimately failed when county commissioners denied the proposal.

Cloquet could follow in the footsteps of the county as passing a mask rule could be a long shot.

“Honestly, the governor should be passing this not the cities,” aid Councilor Steve Langley. “If it’s not based on statistics for the county and each city and if everyone wants us to pass even though our numbers are down, why not have the state pass it.”

The mayor of Cloquet who is also a member of the city council says he is in favor of mandating mask use.

He believes there is enough medical evidence to show passing this ordinance is a good decision.

“To me it is pretty clear cut science is becoming clearer,” said Mayor Roger Maki. “Its only common sense that it is the right thing to do. I don’t agree with the opposite view, but people will pass a vote on how they feel.”

There are many challenges facing the potential passing of this proposal.

Enforcement is one of the biggest problems that could cause it to fail.

City Administrator Tim Peterson said, “I think the main issue that comes up is we are a community of over 12,000 people. Police officers can’t be everywhere. This would be something that the public voluntarily decides to follow.”

If the proposal does not pass, city leaders say the next possible step is to take up a resolution strongly suggesting businesses and the community follow the guidance of wearing face coverings.

The city council will meet on Tuesday at 7 p.m. to consider a mask ordinance.

The meeting is being held virtually.