Bayfield City Council Approves Face Mask Ordinance

BAYFIELD, Wis. – On Wednesday night the Bayfield City Council voted unanimously to pass an ordinance requiring face coverings in indoor public spaces and most outdoor spaces in the city.

The ordinance states:

“While indoors in any commercial business or City office, and in an Outdoor Space that is open to the general public, all customers, employees, and any other occupants or users of such area shall wear a face covering. While wearing a face covering, social distancing (6’) shall still be maintained so far as possible as described by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.”

According to the City of Bayfield, “outdoor spaces” means any outdoor location where people are unable to distance themselves a minimum of six feet.

The move comes after the city saw confirmed cases of COVID-19 triple two weeks after the Fourth of July.

Bayfield Mayor Ringberg says the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the city is expected to continue to increase.

“The businesses in Bayfield are all family-owned and operated. We need to protect these families and their employees from getting sick, which could cause their business to shut down in the middle of our busy season. I’m afraid that if one of our businesses is shut down by the Covid-19 virus, the economic impact may be so great that they will never open back up again.”

The City of Bayfield is also asking that the Bayfield County Health Department issue a public health order requiring masks in all public locations in the county, restrict large gatherings, and issue other public health orders regarding safe operations of businesses during the surge in coronavirus cases.

To read the full ordinance, click here.