Chester Bowl Fall Fest 2020 Canceled

DULUTH, Minn. – The Chester Bowl Fall Fest 2020 has been canceled.

Event organizers announced their decision to cancel the event Thursday morning saying they would be unable to safely hold such a large event during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Program Manager Sam Luoma says “We look forward to this event all year as a celebration of community and the change of seasons. It never really feels like fall until the weekend of Fall Fest. This event has been a big part of many Duluthians’ lives, and we know the community will miss having the event this year. We are disappointed to have to cancel the event in 2020, but we know it is the right decision.”

Chester Bowl’s Fall Fest averages 7,500 to 10,000 visitors a day and hosts over 130 vendors.

The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 19.

Plans for a 2021 event have not yet been announced.