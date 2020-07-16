Chester Bowl Fall Fest Canceled

Unfortunately, the event will not be held this year for the first time ever due to the pandemic.

DULUTH, Minn. – For the past 35 years, Chester Bowl has been packed with food trucks and vendors as thousands of Northlanders attend the annual Fall Fest at Chester Bowl.

Unfortunately, the event will not be held this year for the first time ever due to the pandemic. Staff from the festival say it’s unfortunate they had to cancel this year’s event but in the end, it was for the public good.

“We’re so disappointed to have to cancel fall fest for 2020 but there just was not a situation in which we could have an event that was both safe and true to the spirit of the event,” said Dave Schaeffer, the director of Chester Bowl.

Every year, Chester Bowl has been 8,000 and 10,000 people coming out to the park in one day in a fairly limited space and according to event organizers with crowd sizes that big, not only would it not be a safe situation, it also would not fit within current state regulations.

“So many people tell us that it doesn’t feel like fall until Fall Fest,” said Schaeffer. “So I think once we get closer to September, it just will feel a little bit empty and we’re all feeling that with so many events right now. Fortunately, our community is resilient and we’re already planning for 2021.”

The festival will be held instead on September 18th, 2021 for the 36th installment, which will continue to include more than 130 vendors, live music, and a farmer’s market.