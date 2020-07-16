Demand Continues for Ruby’s Pantry Coppertop

The pandemic has caused the pantry to stop serving people indoors and instead offer an outdoor drive-thru experience.

DULUTH, Minn. – Demand continues to be up for the Ruby’s Pantry Coppertop.

The pantry gives away more than 150 shares of food for just a twenty dollar donation each month from the Coppertop Church in Duluth.

This month, food such as potatoes, beets, hamburger meat, and ice cream were given away among many other food items.

The new process requires less volunteers which helps them to be more spread out.

Coordinators say there are so many people who need the extra food and it’s so important that they keep going.

“For a twenty dollar donation if people could see the amount of food that people get it’s a huge amount of food and it really helps a lot of families that fall through the cracks,” said Sue Anderson, a coordinator at Ruby’s Pantry Coppertop.

Anderson also encourages everyone to stop by and utilize Ruby’s.

She says that the food they receive is a surplus and is a great way for people to stretch their monthly food dollar.