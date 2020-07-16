Duluth Boys and Girls Club Hosts Drive-Thru Pizza Party

DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Alliance of the Boys and Girls Club donated 300 frozen pizzas to a chapter here in Duluth. And Thursday night, they had a giant drive thru pizza party.

Families could pull up to the curb and grab a box filled with the pizza, along with other snacks. There were also bags of toys and books given out for the first 35 kids. Organizers say it’s great to come together and have a slice.

“We wanted to do something fun to give back to this community that continues to support us through COVID, through everything,” said Emily Burnside, Branch Director for the Dave Goldberg Family Boys and Girls Club. “We just thought it would be a positive night in all that’s going on.”

There were also raffles for a bike and a case of 10 frozen pizzas.