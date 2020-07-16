Duluth Cider Expands to the Twin Cities

DULUTH, Minn. – One local cidery is expanding its products to more liquor stores throughout Minnesota.

Duluth Cider in Lincoln Park is bringing its drinks to liquor stores throughout the state as they have been now canning 12-ounce versions of their products. Owners say there has been a huge demand for their products and they are excited to finally branch out to other possible customers.

“One of the positives that has come out of the pandemic is there’s this renewed urgency to support local businesses and it’s been so encouraging for us,” said Jack Scott, co-owner of Duluth Cider.

Ownership from the cidery say that right now they have been renting out a mobile canning service, but in the future, they are hoping to take the entire canning process in-house.