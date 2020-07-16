Essentia Duluth Heritage Center Receiving ‘Unprecedented’ Donation to Support Operations

The donors, Todd and Susan Johnson, have pledged to support the operations of the Center for the next 16 months.

DULUTH, Minn. – Businesses all over the Northland are struggling right now because of the pandemic.

One of them is the Duluth Heritage Sports Center who says they faced a seemingly impossible financial challenge.

In light of this, two generous community members stepped forward to help.

The chair of the Duluth Heritage Sports Center Foundation said the money will help to keep the doors open and will allow the center to comply with state regulations and be open as much as they can to serve the kids and families of the community.

“If this center can help families in this region this community deal with what we are dealing with today that is amazing and I’m so thrilled we are able to do that and again thanks to the johnson family,” said Patrick Francisco, the chair of the Duluth Heritage Sports Center Foundation.

The chair there said that their stress level was in the “yellow trending to red” when the Johnsons proposed the gift.

The Essentia Duluth Heritage Center continues to be open to provide and promote a healthy lifestyle for children of the community.