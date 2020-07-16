Essentia Health Moves Mobile Testing Site To Old Sears Building At Miller Hill Mall

The testing site is open seven days a week.

DULUTH, Minn. – Essentia Health in Duluth has moved its mobile COVID-19 testing site from West Duluth to the former Sears building at Miller Hill Mall.

Hospital leaders say the mobile site has outgrown the area as testing volumes are increasing.

With more people visiting the site, it caused traffic disruption for the West Duluth neighborhood, including drivers blocking a cargo rail line in the area.

Officials say the move is out of respect for the neighborhood and to accommodate the need for testing.

“This is a relatively quiet street that backs up to an office park. We just want to be a good neighbor and move it to the mall where we wouldn’t have any neighborhood issues,” said John Vidmir, director of facilities for Essentia.

Essentia Health’s testing site is now located in the auto center at the former Sears building.

It is open seven days a week starting at 9 a.m.