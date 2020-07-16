Friends of the Lakewalk Receive Pollinator Plant Donation

DULUTH, Minn. – Friends of the Lakewalk have recently received a huge donation of pollinator plants.

The organization has been active for about 12 years and it’s geared towards preserving and improving the Lakewalk.

The 750 perennials allow them to expand their pollinator plots.

“So there throughout the length of the Lakewalk at various sites. That way the pollinator insects and the butterfly’s and the bees they funnel through here and can stop at numerous pollinator sites along the way,” Friends of the Lakewalk President, Jim Topie says.

The pollinator sites are all volunteer operated.

If you would like to volunteer, click here: Friends of the Lakwalk